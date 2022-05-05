Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the period. Applied Molecular Transport accounts for about 22.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 23.58% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $126,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 15,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

