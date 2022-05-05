Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

