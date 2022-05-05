Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,613. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.