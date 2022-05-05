Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $235,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,328,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $14.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 986,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

