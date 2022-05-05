Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $64,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $129,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

CLNE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.