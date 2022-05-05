Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $397,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

