ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.30

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 63149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

