ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of ARCB opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

