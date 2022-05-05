Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Acquires $38,460.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.