Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Acquires $38,460.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.