Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 22,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,693,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

