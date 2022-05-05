Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

