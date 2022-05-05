Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 530,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.39.
ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
