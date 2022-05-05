Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Up 6.6%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.25). 8,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 3,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($4.92).

The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.30. The company has a market capitalization of £117.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

Get Arecor Therapeutics alerts:

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.