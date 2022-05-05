Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,454. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,071,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

