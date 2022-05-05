Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.