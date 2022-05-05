Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 129,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

