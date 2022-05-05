Argent Trust Co Takes $257,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $197.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

