Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

