ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 657,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,402,059. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

