Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

