Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $24,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $124.47. 47,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

