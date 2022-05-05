Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 722,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.