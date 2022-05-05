Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

