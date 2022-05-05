Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Shares of ARTNA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,611. The stock has a market cap of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.