Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 17.5% in April

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,411. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.