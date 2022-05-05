Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $756.55 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $756.55 million and $52.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $22.65 or 0.00062045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.