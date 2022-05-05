Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $801,190.67 and approximately $43,573.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008889 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

