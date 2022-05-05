Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.
Shares of AHT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 37,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,022. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
