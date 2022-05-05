Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 37,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,022. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

