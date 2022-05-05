Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

AINC traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 31,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Ashford worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

