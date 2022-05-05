Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.36

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.