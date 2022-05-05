Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Macerich worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Macerich stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

