Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.