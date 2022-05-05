Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,793 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,214,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $110.55 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

