Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 31,443 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

