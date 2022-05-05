Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 410,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

