Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

