Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.