Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AIZ opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.
In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assurant (AIZ)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.