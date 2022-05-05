AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

