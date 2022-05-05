Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.60 EPS.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

