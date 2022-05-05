Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $114.21. 26,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

