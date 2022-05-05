AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

AtriCure stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

