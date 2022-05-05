Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$12.63. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 77.63, a current ratio of 79.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.