Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 28,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,764,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
