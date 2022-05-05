Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 28,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,764,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

