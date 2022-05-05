Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $48.26 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $48.26 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00227111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039789 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,888.76 or 2.00347938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.