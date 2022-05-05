Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

