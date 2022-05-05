Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

ADP opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

