Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

