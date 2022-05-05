Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $185.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

