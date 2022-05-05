Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 148.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 148.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.24). 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.50).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.12. The firm has a market cap of £81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)
