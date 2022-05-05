Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $238.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.83.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 1,963.81% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

